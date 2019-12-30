Faceter Market Cap Tops $636,861.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $24.43 and $32.15. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $636,861.00 and approximately $4,049.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.96 or 0.06080600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

