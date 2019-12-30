Factom Trading Down 15.8% This Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00026159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, Bit-Z and Bittrex. Over the last week, Factom has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a market cap of $16.89 million and approximately $989,206.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.01323625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,858,929 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

