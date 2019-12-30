Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE SFUN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $204.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02. Fang has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fang by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fang by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

