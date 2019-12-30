FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. G.Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $50.45 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.61 million, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

