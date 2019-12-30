Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to announce sales of $55.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.40 million and the lowest is $54.44 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $196.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.96 million to $198.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $254.11 million, with estimates ranging from $250.16 million to $256.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,582,549.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,078.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 606,376 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,946.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,696,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $1,659,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $1,470,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $22,879,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 39,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Fastly has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

