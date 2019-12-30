FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

