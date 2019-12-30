Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $303,485.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,899. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 282,710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after buying an additional 857,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after buying an additional 3,179,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.86. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

