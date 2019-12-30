Feathercoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,973.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bittylicious. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $2,973.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,610,040 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

