Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $902.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

