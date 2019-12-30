Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 120.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.28.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.89.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

