Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 204,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 2,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

