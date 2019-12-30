Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Short Interest Update

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FII. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other Federated Investors news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $238,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Federated Investors by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,558 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FII traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $32.95. 14,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,784. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

