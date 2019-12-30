FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FGL will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.83 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

FG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FGL in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FGL in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FGL in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FGL in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FG opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FGL has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

