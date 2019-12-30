Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

FRGI stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

