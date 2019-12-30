Financial Review: Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) & DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS GRP HOLDING/S $13.36 billion 3.68 $4.13 billion $6.43 11.95 Oak Ridge Financial Services $22.85 million 1.82 $3.98 million N/A N/A

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS GRP HOLDING/S 0 3 1 0 2.25 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS GRP HOLDING/S 30.42% 12.17% 1.09% Oak Ridge Financial Services 17.70% N/A N/A

Summary

DBS GRP HOLDING/S beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

