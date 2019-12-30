Financial Review: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Insurance and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 0 1 1 0 2.50 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than NI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and NI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $723.94 million 0.74 $290,000.00 $0.38 32.63 NI $212.37 million 1.80 $31.08 million N/A N/A

NI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -4.12% -5.55% -1.21% NI 9.42% 7.98% 4.61%

Summary

United Insurance beats NI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

