Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Up 3.7%

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.28), approximately 63,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 89,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.95.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

