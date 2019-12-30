First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.60

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 1727699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on AG shares. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 717,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 45,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

