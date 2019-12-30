First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.26

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.26 and last traded at C$16.20, with a volume of 286681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.58.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,087,125. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at C$301,905. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,325 shares of company stock worth $1,513,916.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

