Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $110.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

FISV opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

