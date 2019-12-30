Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.95% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.