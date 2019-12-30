FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report earnings of $3.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $3.09. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $11.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $13.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.35.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $285.76. 12,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,982. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $180.05 and a 52-week high of $315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.17.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

