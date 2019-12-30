FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 618,700 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 64,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,274. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,744.00. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

