FLO (FLO) Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $8,097.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00065773 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.