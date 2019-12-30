Flowchain (FLC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,998.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00023710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $52,998.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.06097444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

