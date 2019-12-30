Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 350,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $679.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

