Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Receives GBX 7,800 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,800 ($102.60).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON FLTR traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9,234 ($121.47). 101,722 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,708.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 39.11. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,278 ($122.05).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

