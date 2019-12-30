Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives $55.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

FTS stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth approximately $162,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,209,000 after buying an additional 863,900 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,563,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,568,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

