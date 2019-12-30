Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Fortune Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that it is poised to gain from the solid product portfolio, shareholder-friendly policies, and strengthening Plumbing, and Doors & Security segments in the quarters ahead. Also, acquisitions, investments in product innovation and capacity expansion will be beneficial. For 2019, weakness in the Canada business and softness in demand for building products in the United States remain concerning. Sales growth projection has been lowered to 5-6% from 5.5-6.5% mentioned earlier. Earnings are expected to be $3.53-$3.63 per share, down from $3.53-$3.67 mentioned previously. Also, inflation-related woes and high debts can hurt results.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBHS. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.47. 16,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,720. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $458,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

