Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Director John Blanchette Sells 6,667 Shares

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51 shares in the company, valued at C$6,820.09.

Shares of FNV opened at C$133.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion and a PE ratio of 124.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of C$90.20 and a twelve month high of C$135.01.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.