Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 555,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,370. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.