FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,244,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after purchasing an additional 84,559 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 56.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $40,564,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $27,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.02. 1,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,054. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.66. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

