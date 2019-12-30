FuzeX Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $629,614.00 and approximately $2,513.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Token Store, Coinbe and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Token Store, COSS, HitBTC, CPDAX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Allbit, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.