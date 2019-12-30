FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 52-Week High at $349.10

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349.10 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.58), with a volume of 16366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.42).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FW Thorpe in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $404.83 million and a PE ratio of 25.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other FW Thorpe news, insider David Taylor sold 23,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £61,144.20 ($80,431.73).

About FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

