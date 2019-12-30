G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Trading 0.5% Higher

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.96 ($1.39) and last traded at A$1.95 ($1.38), 795,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,200,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.94 ($1.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $895.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.54.

G8 Education Company Profile (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

