Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.10

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.14), with a volume of 1912649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.03 ($0.12).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.99. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million and a P/E ratio of 53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($526,177.32). Also, insider Michael Buckley bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

