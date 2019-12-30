GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $82,957.00 and $19.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00586310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009669 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

