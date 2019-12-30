GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Sells C$230,800.35 in Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total transaction of C$230,800.35.

Craig William Stanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total transaction of C$73,955.64.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$33.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.63. The company has a market cap of $713.91 million and a PE ratio of 63.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$322.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.