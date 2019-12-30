GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.40 on Monday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

