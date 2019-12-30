Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Genesis Healthcare stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Genesis Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Healthcare will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 64.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

