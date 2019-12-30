GenesisX Market Cap Hits $47,294.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $47,294.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

