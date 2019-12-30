Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,173.40 ($41.74).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNS shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Genus news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total transaction of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

Shares of Genus stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,180 ($41.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,154. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,829.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

