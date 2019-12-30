GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.30

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 19402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

GPRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Ltd will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

