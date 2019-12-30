Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ROCK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 4,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,384. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROCK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

