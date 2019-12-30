Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $819.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $182.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.52. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $98.56 and a 12-month high of $185.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

