Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $15,286.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

