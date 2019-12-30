GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $384,896.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $384,896.00 and approximately $1,214.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,336.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.01797826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.84 or 0.02845226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00583173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00634449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00389193 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,750,453 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

