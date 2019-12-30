Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 5,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 790,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of GSV stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.