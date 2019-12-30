Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Short Interest Update

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

GSV opened at $0.83 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 454,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSV shares. BidaskClub cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.