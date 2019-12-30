Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €66.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.90 ($78.95) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.00. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

